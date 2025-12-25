First Look At The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue”

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” is officially on the way back in 2026, marking its first return since its original run in 2003. For Foamposite fans, this is a big one.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” will be released in March 2026.

The Pro version has always lived slightly in the shadow of the One, but colorways like this helped define its place in early 2000s basketball culture. Seeing it resurface more than two decades later feels overdue.

This first look confirms Nike is staying true to the original formula. The iconic Foamposite shell is dressed in a clean University Blue finish, paired with crisp white accents that keep things balanced.

The color choice taps directly into Nike Basketball’s golden era, when bold team-inspired looks ruled the court and the tunnel. The timing also makes sense. Foamposites have been slowly working their way back into the conversation, driven by nostalgia and renewed interest in early 2000s silhouettes.

Bringing back the Pro in a colorway this recognizable signals confidence from Nike. This is not a quiet retro. It is a statement. For longtime collectors, the 2026 release offers a second chance at a pair that has been nearly impossible to find in wearable condition.

For newer fans, it is a history lesson in sneaker form. Either way, the Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” returning after 23 years feels like a moment worth paying attention to.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Price

The Foamposite Pro features a smooth molded shell in a soft University Blue tone that immediately stands out. White leather wraps the collar and tongue for contrast. A black mesh panel runs along the side, adding texture and depth.

The white Swoosh pops cleanly against the blue shell. Thick rope laces reinforce the performance roots. The outsole stays bright white, keeping the look crisp.