The Air Jordan 4014 “Ferrari” Is A Second Chance At A Classic Look

Jordan Brand continues to experiment with hybrid storytelling, and the Air Jordan 4014 “Ferrari” might be its most aggressive mashup yet. Pulling DNA from both the Air Jordan 40 and the Air Jordan 14, this model feels purpose-built for fans who love performance-driven design and unapologetic color.

The inspiration is obvious the moment you see it. This pair leans hard into the Ferrari legacy that made the Air Jordan 14 so iconic, while updating the silhouette with modern tooling and structure.

For anyone who missed out on the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" release earlier this year, this feels like a second shot, not a consolation prize. The 4014 keeps that same luxury-meets-speed energy but filters it through a more contemporary lens.

The shape is sleeker, the materials feel more technical, and the overall build looks ready for daily wear rather than display-only status.

Air Jordan 4014 “Ferrari” Official Images

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a bold red suede upper that immediately commands attention without feeling overdone. Black accents wrap the midsole and tongue, adding contrast and grounding the design.

Yellow details pop subtly near the collar and branding, reinforcing the Ferrari-inspired theme. The low-cut profile keeps the silhouette sleek and fast-looking from every angle. Carbon fiber textures appear along the toe and midsole, giving the shoe a performance edge.

A sculpted black sole adds depth while keeping the focus on the upper. The heel features a sharp metallic panel that feels futuristic and aggressive. Overall, the design feels premium, sporty, and built to stand out without trying too hard.

Air Jordan 4014 “Ferrari” Retail Price

What makes the Air Jordan 4014 interesting is how intentional the blend feels. It does not come across as a gimmick or forced fusion. Instead, it feels like Jordan Brand revisiting a beloved idea and asking how it would look if designed today.

The Ferrari influence still carries weight, but it is balanced by modern cushioning, sharper lines, and a more aggressive stance. This is a sneaker built for people who appreciate history but want something new on their feet.

Also, the sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released.

Image via Nike