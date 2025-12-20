Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” Gets Official SNKRS Release

The Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” is officially getting a SNKRS release, putting a new hybrid silhouette from Jordan Brand into focus. The model blends modern performance inspired by the Air Jordan 40 with early-2000s design elements pulled directly from the Air Jordan 16. The result is a sneaker that feels futuristic while still grounded in Jordan Brand history.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” will release on December 26th, 2025. The colorway leans into a clean white and midnight navy palette, nodding to the Air Jordan 16’s classic look without feeling dated or overly nostalgic.

Jordan Brand has been increasingly comfortable experimenting with hybrids, and the 4016 fits squarely into that direction. It features a removable patent leather gaiter, a direct callback to the Air Jordan 16, while the rest of the silhouette feels streamlined and performance-driven.

This is not a loud design. It relies on shape, material contrast, and restraint rather than heavy color blocking. The SNKRS release suggests confidence in letting newer, less conventional Jordan models find their audience.

Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” Photos

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” features a smooth white leather upper with a sculpted, aerodynamic profile. A glossy navy toe wrap adds contrast and depth.

The midfoot shroud creates a streamlined look while enhancing structure. Subtle stitching lines flow toward the heel, giving the shoe motion even when still.

Also a navy padded collar adds comfort and visual balance. Minimal branding keeps the design clean and understated. The midsole is crisp and slightly angular. A translucent outsole finishes the look.

Overall, the sneaker feels refined, modern, and quietly confident without trying too hard.

Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” Retail Price

For longtime collectors, it recalls a time when Jordan Brand pushed boundaries instead of playing it safe. The Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” feels like a sleeper, especially for those who value design evolution over hype.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.

Image via Nike