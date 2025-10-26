Nike Air Flightposite “Midnight Navy” Makes Its Return

The Nike Air Flightposite “Midnight Navy” is returning this November, bringing one of Nike’s boldest designs back into focus. First released in 1999, the Flightposite stood out with its smooth Foamposite shell and zip-up cover, looking more like something from the future than a regular basketball shoe.

Its return continues Nike’s push to bring back some of the late-90s sneakers that shaped basketball and street style during that time. The Flightposite was part of Nike’s Alpha Project, a line built around new ideas and daring designs.

Known for being lightweight and snug, the shoe was worn by players like Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, who appreciated its comfort and support. Over time, it gained a loyal following for its one-of-a-kind shape and futuristic look.

Now, years later, the “Midnight Navy” colorway brings back that same energy. The photos show its iridescent upper shifting between blue and purple, giving it a fluid, almost glowing effect.

The deep navy cover and small Swoosh logos keep things simple but strong. The return of this colorway feels like a trip back in time, mixing old-school design with Nike’s lasting creativity.

The Nike Air Flightposite “Midnight Navy” features a seamless Foamposite shell coated in a striking iridescent navy finish that shifts between blue and purple tones. A full-length zip shroud covers the upper, revealing minimal branding, including embroidered Swooshes on the tongue and lateral panels.

The design sits atop a wavy outsole with Foamposite and Zoom Air cushioning for lightweight comfort and support. Its futuristic aesthetic and molded construction remain as bold as ever.

This upcoming release revives one of Nike’s most experimental basketball models, blending nostalgia with performance innovation.