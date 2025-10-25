SoleFly Opens Third Store As Air Jordan 3 Hype Builds

solefly-doral-store-opening-sneaker-news
Image via SoleFly
Miami’s SoleFly celebrates its Air Jordan 3 collaboration with a new Doral store opening and a creative loyalty reward.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 collaboration is already one of the most anticipated drops of 2025. To build momentum, Miami-based boutique SoleFly opened its third brick-and-mortar location in Doral on October 25th, 2025.

The move links directly to the upcoming Air Jordan 3, a sneaker that celebrates South Florida’s vibrant collegiate spirit. To mark the occasion, SoleFly’s founders rewarded loyalty in true community fashion.

The first 100 visitors wearing any past SoleFly x Air Jordan collaboration received a special elephant-print shoelace. That lace serves as a guaranteed ticket to purchase the new Air Jordan 3 upon its Holiday 2025 release. It’s a creative nod to both sneaker culture’s passion for exclusivity and SoleFly’s deep ties to Miami’s sneaker scene.

SoleFly’s latest expansion reflects the brand’s evolution from a niche boutique to one of the most respected names in the sneaker world. Known for limited-edition collaborations and storytelling through design, the shop has played a major role in shaping Miami’s place in global sneaker culture. The new Doral location blends modern architecture with the warmth of South Florida’s energy.

Photos have captured DJ Khaled previewing the upcoming Air Jordan 3 while giving a glimpse inside SoleFly’s sleek new retail space, a visual reminder that Miami’s sneaker legacy continues to grow.

SoleFly Doral Store Opening


The upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 features a premium white tumbled leather upper paired with hits of vibrant orange and deep green, a clear nod to Miami’s collegiate colors. Elephant print overlays bring classic Jordan DNA, while co-branded details highlight the boutique’s signature touch.

The sneaker sits atop a clean white midsole with visible Air cushioning for comfort. Finishing touches include orange outsoles and unique SoleFly branding across the heel tabs.

It’s a bold yet balanced design that celebrates both Jordan heritage and Miami pride, perfectly timed for the Holiday 2025 release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Miami" will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

