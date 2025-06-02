First On-Foot Images Of Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Are Here

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is back in the spotlight with fresh on-foot images that show off every sleek angle. Known for its sports car inspiration, the silhouette channels Michael Jordan’s love for speed and precision.

The fiery red suede upper, carbon fiber midsole detailing, and signature Jumpman shield all come together to create a design that looks just as fast as it feels. Originally released in 2014, the Ferrari 14s left a mark with their bold, luxurious look.

Modeled after Jordan’s own Ferrari 550 Maranello, the sneaker was built for players who wanted style without sacrificing performance. Even today, the Air Jordan 14 remains a standout, holding its own against newer silhouettes with its aerodynamic shape and cutting-edge details.

These new on-foot shots show how the vibrant red upper pops against a simple fit, making the sneaker the clear focus. Yellow accents on the heel and sole add just enough contrast to balance the design without overdoing it.

The images capture the Air Jordan 14’s rare ability to blend luxury and sport in a way few sneakers can.

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features a premium red suede upper, detailed with carbon fiber overlays along the midsole. Also, yellow accents light up the heel tabs and Jumpman shield, nodding to Ferrari’s signature color scheme.

Black laces and tongue balance the bold upper, while the sleek, aerodynamic silhouette draws direct inspiration from MJ’s love for Italian supercars. Further, a Zoom Air cushioning system underfoot ensures comfort without compromising style.

Finished with a sharp outsole design and metallic silver midfoot shank, this pair remains one of the most recognizable Jordan 14s.