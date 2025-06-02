Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl" Set For Major Comeback

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl" is officially returning this holiday season, marking one of the biggest sneaker comebacks of 2025.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl" is making a long-awaited comeback this holiday season. Originally dropped in 2001, this colorway holds a special place in sneaker history and is already being called one of the biggest returns of 2025.

Known for its clean pearlized shell and bold black accents, the Foamposite Pro "Pearl" has been a favorite among collectors and hoopers alike. First introduced during a time when Foamposites were redefining basketball footwear, the Pearl colorway quickly rose to icon status.

Its smooth, futuristic design and durable build made it a standout on and off the court. The 2025 version promises to stay true to the original formula, something fans have been hoping for. With buzz already building, early images show a faithful recreation of the classic.

Nike sticks to the essentials: the signature foam shell, the oversized black Swoosh, and a translucent outsole. It’s the kind of sneaker that feels just as fresh now as it did two decades ago. Official photos show all the details fans expect, and if history is any guide, these won’t sit on shelves for long.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl" return is shaping up to be a major highlight of the year.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl” Release Date

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Pearl features a pearlized synthetic shell upper with bold black detailing throughout. Also, a large black Swoosh runs across the side, paired with a smaller embroidered Swoosh near the toe.

The upper blends seamlessly into a carbon fiber shank plate and a translucent outsole for that classic look. Mesh accents and black pull tabs add comfort and ease of wear. Further, the signature Foamposite structure ensures durability, while Zoom Air cushioning provides support.

The 2025 retro sticks closely to the original design, making this a must-have for collectors and longtime Foam fans.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl” will return in the 2025 holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released

