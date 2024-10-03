Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Wolf Grey” In-Hand Photos

A release date has also been set for this pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Wolf Grey” will be released on October 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers have a black rubber sole paired with a black midsole, making it difficult to distinguish between the two. A wolf grey shell-like material makes up the upper, accented with black nubuck overlays. The toebox features a small grey Nike Swoosh, while the heel showcases black Nike Foamposite branding. Overall, these sneakers are sleek and straightforward. The grey and black color scheme is incredibly easy to style year-round.

The Foamposite Pro's unique molded upper provides a snug and comfortable fit, while the carbon fiber midfoot shank increases stability. Featuring Zoom Air cushioning technology, it delivers responsive and lightweight support for both on and off the court. The striking design, combined with advanced technology, has established the Foamposite Pro as a staple in streetwear. The upcoming "Wolf Grey" colorway continues this legacy, appealing to both basketball fans and fashion individuals . Its neutral tones make it a versatile addition to any sneaker collection, effortlessly merging style and performance.

