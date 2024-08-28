Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey” Release Date Revealed

People have been waiting for this one.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is making a comeback with a sleek new "Wolf Grey" colorway. Featuring a clean white and grey color scheme, these sneakers deliver a subtle yet stylish look that's perfect for both on and off the court. Signature Kobe Bryant branding graces the tongue and heel, paying tribute to the basketball legend's enduring impact. Known for its lightweight construction and responsive cushioning, the Kobe 8 Protro seamlessly blends style and performance. The versatile white and grey upper serves as the perfect backdrop for the iconic Kobe branding, making these sneakers a must-have for any Black Mamba fan.

Whether you're playing on the court or walking the streets, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Wolf Grey" offers the ideal mix of style and functionality. With its timeless design and modern enhancements, this version is sure to catch attention and elevate your game. As anticipation grows for the "Wolf Grey" colorway release, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly counting down the days to add these to their collection. Keep an eye out for updates on availability and release dates, and make sure to grab a pair when they drop to secure this iconic silhouette.

"Wolf Grey" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via Nike

These shoes boast a white rubber sole and corresponding midsole. The upper material of the shoes is made from a wolf grey material, with some white accents also present. Additionally, a white stitched Nike Swoosh is situated on the sides of the shoes. Furthermore, the Kobe Bryant logo adorns both the sides and tongues of the sneakers.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Wolf Grey” is going to drop sometime in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike