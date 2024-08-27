Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue” Receives New Retailer Images

Jordan Brand is ending 2024 off with a bang.

Sneaker Scouts reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is releasing on December 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. The uppers are made from white material, with patent leather overlays that shape the design. Near the heel, a blue Jumpman logo adds a pop of color, while a white "23" logo stands out on the black heel tab. This classic colorway is sure to be popular among sneaker fans who love its timeless look.

The Air Jordan 11, a true icon in the sneaker world, is making a much-anticipated return with the "Legend Blue" colorway . Also known as the "Columbia" Air Jordan 11, this legendary shoe has deep roots, first debuting in 1996. Michael Jordan famously wore it during the NBA All-Star Game, cementing its status as a symbol of basketball greatness. Its sleek design and groundbreaking features quickly made it a must-have for both sneakerheads and basketball fans. Overall, this pair is going to be one of the biggest release in the world.

