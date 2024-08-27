Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 5 is set to make a significant statement with its upcoming "El Grito" colorway. This special edition pays tribute to Mexico’s fight for freedom, drawing inspiration from the historic "El Grito de Dolores" by Father Miguel Hidalgo on September 16, 1810. The sneaker’s design reflects the pride and diversity of Mexican culture, combining mysticism, traditions, and rich heritage. The "El Grito" colorway features a sail and coconut milk base, offering a soft and timeless look. Red and green accents, symbolic of the Mexican flag, add vibrant touches that stand out against the neutral tones.
These colors not only enhance the visual appeal but also carry deep cultural significance. The Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" retains the classic silhouette and performance features that have made this model a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe's design is a perfect blend of history and style, making it a must-have for those who appreciate meaningful releases. This edition goes beyond just footwear; it’s a celebration of Mexico's rich history and cultural pride. Keep an eye out for this release, as the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" is sure to be a sought-after addition to any collection.
"El Grito" Air Jordan 5
The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole with a matching midsole with red accents. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from coconut milk leather, with more matching leather overlays and mesh siding. Also, sail laces and matching lace details are present. Further, the tongue features a brown Jumpman, and you can spot a bright green and red lacelock.
More Photos
Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” is going to drop on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]