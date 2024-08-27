Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” Officially Revealed

A memorable pair for Mexico.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 “El Grito” is going to drop on September 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole with a matching midsole with red accents. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from coconut milk leather, with more matching leather overlays and mesh siding. Also, sail laces and matching lace details are present. Further, the tongue features a brown Jumpman, and you can spot a bright green and red lacelock.

These colors not only enhance the visual appeal but also carry deep cultural significance. The Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" retains the classic silhouette and performance features that have made this model a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe's design is a perfect blend of history and style, making it a must-have for those who appreciate meaningful releases. This edition goes beyond just footwear; it’s a celebration of Mexico's rich history and cultural pride . Keep an eye out for this release, as the Air Jordan 5 "El Grito" is sure to be a sought-after addition to any collection.

