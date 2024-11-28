New Air Jordan 3 Celebrates Mexican Independence Day With "El Grito"

Celebrate Mexican heritage in a classy pair of shoes.

The Air Jordan 3 "El Grito" celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a unique twist. This special edition honors the vibrant culture of Mexico, blending heritage and style. The sneaker features a sleek black leather upper, adding a bold and timeless appeal. Traditional elephant print overlays on the toe and heel bring a classic touch to the design. The sneaker pays homage to Mexican culture with its sleek monochromatic design, embodying simplicity and timeless elegance. A grey tongue and collar enhance the contrast, creating a balanced and cohesive look. The iconic Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel, tying the design to Jordan Brand’s legacy.

A black midsole and outsole complete the silhouette, ensuring durability and comfort. Set to drop in 2025, this release is already creating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. With its cultural nods and premium materials, the "El Grito" colorway stands out as a meaningful tribute. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 will appreciate the thoughtful design elements and the historical significance behind this edition. As September approaches, anticipation for this release will only grow. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history that celebrates Mexican pride and independence.

"El Grito" Air Jordan 3

Mockup via Sneaker Files

These sneakers feature a sleek black rubber sole combined with a polished black midsole, delivering a cohesive look. Additionally, the uppers are made entirely of premium black nubuck, giving them a refined feel. Subtle silver elephant print details add texture and character to the design. Moreover, metallic silver details up top add to the design. Finally, Nike Air branding is on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “El Grito” will be released sometime in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Further, tis special edition is already generating buzz among collectors. Overall, with its cultural significance and bold design, it promises to sell out quickly.