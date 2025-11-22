Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl” Making A Huge Return

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl" is coming back this Black Friday, and it feels like the right time for it. This is one of the most recognizable Foamposite colorways out there. The "Pearl" look added a softer finish that made the shoe feel special without trying to be flashy.

Seeing it return reminds people why the Foamposite line still has a loyal following after all these years. Nike designed the Foamposite to take a beating. Players wanted something durable, supportive, and different from anything else on the court.

That molded upper changed everything. It opened the door for the experimental approach Nike leaned into throughout the 2000s. Even today, the Foamposite Pro sits in its own category.

It looks bold, but the design still works on a practical level, which makes every retro drop feel like a small piece of sneaker history getting another moment. The "Pearl" colorway carries real nostalgia.

Foamposite fans talk about it with the same energy they had when it first dropped. Retailer images show the white shell, glossy Swoosh, and black detailing sitting exactly how longtime fans remember them.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl" features a clean white molded shell with a soft pearl finish. The upper uses black along the eyestays and collar, which adds contrast without overpowering the design.

A glossy black Swoosh sits on the side panel. Small embroidered Swooshes appear near the toe. Carbon fiber support plates sit beneath the midfoot. The translucent outsole includes red hits under the forefoot and heel.

The pull tabs use black textile with subtle red striping. The inner padding stays thick and structured to match the classic Foamposite build. Everything fits the original layout.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl” will return on November 28th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released

Image via Nike