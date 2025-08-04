The “Voltage” Foamposite Pro Is Coming Back Next Summer

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Voltage” is making its return next summer, bringing back one of the most eye-catching colorways in the Foamposite lineup. First introduced in the late 1990s, the Foamposite Pro built a cult following for its futuristic molded shell and bold designs.

The “Voltage” colorway stands out with its aggressive contrast, pairing a sleek black base with electrifying hits of neon yellow. It’s a look that balances performance-driven design with street-ready style. The Foamposite Pro isn’t just about aesthetics.

Its unique one-piece construction was groundbreaking at the time, delivering durability and support without the need for overlays. The sneaker’s thick foam upper molds to the foot over time, while the carbon fiber shank and Zoom Air cushioning provide the responsiveness that made it a favorite among hoopers and collectors.

The photos show just how striking the “Voltage” looks on the Foamposite’s sculpted panels. With its bold Swoosh branding, carbon fiber accents, and aggressive outsole traction pattern, the return of this pair will be one of the highlights of 2026’s sneaker calendar.

Whether for nostalgia or style, the Foamposite Pro “Voltage” is set to turn heads once again.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Voltage”

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Voltage” features a black molded foamposite upper contrasted by vibrant neon yellow Swoosh branding on the sides, toe, and outsole. Its signature carbon fiber shank adds stability, while the full-length Zoom Air cushioning offers comfort and impact protection.

The tongue and heel pull tabs include “Foamposite” text with matching voltage yellow striping. A black mesh tongue and eyestay provide breathability, while the icy rubber outsole enhances grip.

The design stays true to its original late ‘90s look, delivering the same futuristic silhouette and bold details that made it a standout performance and lifestyle sneaker.