The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Looks As Fast As Ever

BY Ben Atkinson 109 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
New detailed images of the Air Jordan 14 Ferrari just surfaced, showing why this sneaker remains one of the boldest to date.

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is back in the spotlight with new detailed photos showing off every inch of its sleek design. This colorway first turned heads back in 2014 with its bold racing-inspired aesthetic. Also, the updated images show that energy hasn’t faded a bit.

With its vivid red upper and luxury sports car feel, this pair continues to stand out in the Jordan lineup. Inspired by MJ’s love of exotic cars, the Air Jordan 14 originally dropped in 1998. It was famously worn during his final game with the Bulls.

The silhouette was ahead of its time with responsive Zoom Air cushioning and aerodynamic lines meant to mimic the curves of a Ferrari. Since then, it's one of the more daring and unique models in the Air Jordan series.

The Ferrari colorway, with its soft suede and carbon fiber touches. It feels like a direct nod to the F355 from MJ’s garage. Yellow Jordan branding on the lateral side brings in that classic Ferrari shield look, completing the motorsport crossover.

The new photos show just how sharp this pair looks in-hand, from the aggressive outsole to the bold red suede. There’s a release date, and this latest batch of images is enough to keep the hype alive.

Read More: On-Foot Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 11 "Grand Finale"

Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Release Date

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" features a bold red suede upper with sleek black accents throughout. Also, yellow Jumpman branding mimics a Ferrari badge on the side, while carbon fiber detailing adds a performance feel along the midsole.

Further, the back heel showcases the number 23 in vibrant yellow, with black padding and lining rounding things out. Up front, the laces are held in place by a subtle lace shroud, keeping the silhouette clean.

Underfoot, the outsole uses a mix of black and graphite with carbon fiber midfoot support for added structure. Overall, every detail channels high-speed, luxury energy.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is releasing on June 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Read More: The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" Just Got A Price Increase

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Unboxing Reveals Everything 244
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Drops Again This Summer 675
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Will Be Limited 1.9K
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Is Luxury In Sneaker Form 3.0K