The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Looks As Fast As Ever

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is back in the spotlight with new detailed photos showing off every inch of its sleek design. This colorway first turned heads back in 2014 with its bold racing-inspired aesthetic. Also, the updated images show that energy hasn’t faded a bit.

With its vivid red upper and luxury sports car feel, this pair continues to stand out in the Jordan lineup. Inspired by MJ’s love of exotic cars, the Air Jordan 14 originally dropped in 1998. It was famously worn during his final game with the Bulls.

The silhouette was ahead of its time with responsive Zoom Air cushioning and aerodynamic lines meant to mimic the curves of a Ferrari. Since then, it's one of the more daring and unique models in the Air Jordan series.

The Ferrari colorway, with its soft suede and carbon fiber touches. It feels like a direct nod to the F355 from MJ’s garage. Yellow Jordan branding on the lateral side brings in that classic Ferrari shield look, completing the motorsport crossover.

The new photos show just how sharp this pair looks in-hand, from the aggressive outsole to the bold red suede. There’s a release date, and this latest batch of images is enough to keep the hype alive.

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" features a bold red suede upper with sleek black accents throughout. Also, yellow Jumpman branding mimics a Ferrari badge on the side, while carbon fiber detailing adds a performance feel along the midsole.

Further, the back heel showcases the number 23 in vibrant yellow, with black padding and lining rounding things out. Up front, the laces are held in place by a subtle lace shroud, keeping the silhouette clean.

Underfoot, the outsole uses a mix of black and graphite with carbon fiber midfoot support for added structure. Overall, every detail channels high-speed, luxury energy.