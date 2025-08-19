Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG Releases Via SNKRS Soon

undefeated-x-air-jordan-4-og-sneaker-news
The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG returns on SNKRS in August, bringing back one of the most legendary collaborations in sneaker history.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG is making its return this August on SNKRS, reviving one of the most coveted collaborations in sneaker history. Originally released in 2005, this sneaker instantly became a grail, known for its limited run and military-inspired palette.

Nearly two decades later, its impact hasn’t faded. The return of this colorway marks a major moment for collectors who missed out and for new fans who’ve only seen it in photos.

The design is rooted in rugged simplicity, blending olive green nubuck with sharp black accents. Hits of safety orange on the tongue add contrast, while the Nike Air branding on the heel brings back an era-defining detail.

It’s a sneaker that bridges nostalgia with relevance, showing why the Air Jordan 4 has always been a versatile icon. The Air Jordan 4 itself carries legacy weight. First introduced in 1989, it became famous for its unique mesh side panels, plastic wings, and visible Air cushioning.

Michael Jordan wore the model during one of his most competitive stretches, further cementing its place in history. The Undefeated collaboration built on that foundation, proving that sneakers could tell stories beyond the court.

Looking at the photos, the details remain timeless: clean, commanding, and every bit as sought after as when they first dropped.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG
undefeated-x-air-jordan-4-og-sneaker-news
The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG features a deep olive nubuck upper with tonal stitching and black detailing on the wings, eyelets, and midsole. Pops of safety orange hit the Jumpman logo on the tongue, adding contrast.

The heel carries bold Nike Air branding in black, tying back to the original release. A cream midsole balances the dark tones, while the outsole combines black and orange for a sturdy finish.

Mesh panels, flat black laces, and soft interior lining complete the premium design. Every element stays true to the 2005 classic, making this retro a faithful return.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 will be released on August 28th, 2025 via SNKRS. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $230 when it is released.

undefeated-x-air-jordan-4-og-sneaker-news
undefeated-x-air-jordan-4-og-sneaker-news
