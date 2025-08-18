Air Jordan 1 Low "White/Black/Brown" Gives Panda Vibes

The Air Jordan 1 Low “White/Black/Brown” blends a familiar look with a subtle twist. At first glance, it resembles the popular “Panda” colorway that has taken over sneaker rotations in recent years.

But instead of the standard black and white combo, this pair adds a rich brown accent that shifts the entire feel of the shoe. The change is small but meaningful, giving the classic low-top a fresh identity.

The color blocking stays true to the Jordan 1 playbook. Crisp white leather serves as the base, while black overlays cover the toe, eyestays, and heel. The brown lands on the Swoosh and collar, creating a sharp contrast that sets this design apart from its monochrome predecessor.

The shoe sits on a clean white midsole with a black outsole for balance. It’s a simple yet effective mix that makes the sneaker easy to wear across different styles.

The Air Jordan 1 has been a staple since its 1985 debut, originally banned by the NBA and later embraced as a cultural icon. Its low-cut version brings the same energy with more casual versatility.

As seen in the photos, the “White/Black/Brown” keeps that heritage intact while carving out its own lane.

Air Jordan 1 Low "White/Black/Brown"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “White/Black/Brown” comes dressed in smooth leather panels. White covers the base, giving the shoe a clean foundation. Black overlays hit the toe box, mudguard, lace panels, and heel.

A deep brown shade appears on the Swoosh and around the collar, breaking up the otherwise Panda-like design. The Wings logo on the heel is stitched in brown, tying everything together.

The midsole stays white, while a black rubber outsole grounds the sneaker. Classic branding arrives on the tongue with the Jumpman logo in black. Every detail keeps the look sharp and versatile.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low "White/Black/Brown" is releasing sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release.

Image via Nike