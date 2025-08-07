Earth Tones Shine On The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low "Hemp"

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Hemp” brings soft tones and textured details to one of the most beloved silhouettes in sneaker history. Designed with versatility in mind, this upcoming release offers a refreshing twist on the usual retro look without losing what makes the model iconic.

It’s clean, casual, and has just enough detail to stand out. Since its debut in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has remained a cultural staple. While the Highs get most of the spotlight, the Lows have carved out their own lane over the years, especially as everyday wear.

The cut offers a more relaxed feel, often used for lifestyle-focused colorways like this one. Jordan Brand has leaned into simplicity with recent releases, and the “Hemp” edition continues that trend.

There's no loud branding or flashy colors here, just neutral suede, leather, and a slightly fuzzy Swoosh for texture. It's a women's release, but the appeal is universal. Whether styled with wide-leg denim or activewear, this pair’s muted aesthetic makes it easy to wear year-round.

The official images highlight the textures and tones that define this colorway. From the rope-like laces to the tonal embroidery on the heel, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Hemp” keeps things subtle but intentional.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Hemp”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Hemp” features a clean mix of off-white leather and soft beige suede. The Swoosh comes in a textured hemp-like material with visible fraying that adds contrast.

The laces mirror this effect, giving the shoe a cozy, handcrafted feel. Tonal stitching around the midfoot and heel adds depth without distraction. Jordan branding hits the tongue and heel in soft brown embroidery, matching the overall earthy vibe.

The midsole and outsole keep things simple in sail, grounding the entire look. It’s a quiet colorway with well-executed detail, perfect for minimalists who still appreciate design.

Image via Nike