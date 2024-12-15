Earthy Vibes With The New Air Jordan 4 “Hemp”

This pair will be a women's exclusive.

The Air Jordan 4 is stepping into new territory with its upcoming "Hemp" colorway. This women’s exclusive release brings a mix of earthy tones and premium materials to the iconic silhouette. The design showcases a soft, muted palette featuring shades of beige and brown. These colors give the sneaker a natural, grounded look perfect for any collection. Furthermore, the upper appears to feature hemp-inspired overlays, although the exact materials remain unconfirmed. Regardless, the textured panels create a unique visual contrast against the smooth base. The signature netting on the sides and tongue remains, adding to the classic Air Jordan 4 feel.

Additionally, tonal accents on the wings, midsole, and heel tab enhance the cohesive, earthy theme. Meanwhile, the midsole comes dressed in a rich brown shade that complements the upper perfectly. The iconic Air cushioning in the heel ensures comfort and performance stay intact. This combination of clean design and natural tones gives the sneaker a refined edge. With its premium detailing and exclusive release, the "Hemp" Air Jordan 4 is set to stand out. It offers a modern take on the timeless silhouette while honoring the simplicity of its earthy aesthetic. This pair highlights Jordan Brand’s commitment to innovation and style.

"Hemp" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a brown rubber outsole paired with a matching midsole that incorporates an air unit under the heels. The uppers showcase a an olive tone, combining leather and presumable hemp overlays in a cohesive color scheme. Matching brown mesh and lace holders extend the theme throughout the design. Additionally, Jordan branding will certainly appear on both the tongues and heels.