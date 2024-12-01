More Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air"

Sneakerheads will have to bide their time until next summer.

Newly surfaced photos of the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" have sneaker enthusiasts buzzing with anticipation. This upcoming release showcases a sleek black and grey base, making it effortlessly versatile for any look. Vibrant red and blue accents add just the right amount of contrast, giving the design a fresh yet understated vibe. Unlike previous models, this pair ditches the laser etchings for a cleaner, more minimalist aesthetic. Adding an intriguing detail, 25% of the stock will feature gold lettering hidden beneath a removable tongue patch, adding an extra layer of exclusivity.

The packaging elevates the release even further. Each pair arrives in a blacked-out Jordan face box, a nostalgic nod to the late '90s and early 2000s. This attention to detail ensures an unforgettable unboxing experience for collectors and fans alike. With its thoughtful design and premium touches, the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" is already shaping up to be a standout drop. Whether someone is a die-hard sneakerhead or a casual enthusiast, this release is sure to be a coveted addition to any rotation.

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 4

Image via size?

The sneakers feature a vibrant red rubber outsole paired with a sail and grey midsole, complete with a visible Air unit. Moreover, the uppers are crafted from high-quality black and grey suede, with bold blue highlights along the midsole and near the heels. In addition, red accents secure the laces, while white logos are prominently displayed on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released sometime this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Excitement is already building among sneaker fans. Additionally, the fresh design adds a unique twist to the classic silhouette. Furthermore, new photos have revealed impressive details, leaving fans eager for more. This release promises to stand out as one of the highlights of the season.

Image via size?