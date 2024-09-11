Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” First In-Hand Look Unveiled

This release is going to be big.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released on February 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a clean red rubber sole and a sail and grey midsole with an Air bubble. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from high-quality black and grey suede, with bright blue accents above the midsole and near the heels. Moreover, red details secure the laces, while white branding appears on the tongues and heels.

The packaging is just as exciting as the shoes themselves. They’ll come in a blacked-out Jordan face box, throwing it back to the late '90s and early 2000s for a hit of nostalgia . This packaging detail enhances the entire unboxing experience, making it memorable for collectors and casual buyers alike. The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" is shaping up to be a must-have release. Whether you’re a die-hard sneakerhead or just looking for a fresh addition to your rotation, these are worth snagging. Keep an eye on the release date because this pair is sure to sell out quickly.

