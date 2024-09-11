Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” First In-Hand Look Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson155 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This release is going to be big.

The first in-hand images of the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" have surfaced, and sneaker fans are buzzing. This fresh release comes with a clean black and grey base that’s versatile for any outfit. Red and blue accents add a subtle pop of color, making the shoes stand out without being over the top. What sets this pair apart? Unlike some previous models, these won’t have the laser etchings, giving them a more streamlined, simple look. And here’s the twist: 25% of the stock will feature gold lettering hidden under a removable tongue patch, adding a touch of luxury to this sleek design.

The packaging is just as exciting as the shoes themselves. They’ll come in a blacked-out Jordan face box, throwing it back to the late '90s and early 2000s for a hit of nostalgia. This packaging detail enhances the entire unboxing experience, making it memorable for collectors and casual buyers alike. The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" is shaping up to be a must-have release. Whether you’re a die-hard sneakerhead or just looking for a fresh addition to your rotation, these are worth snagging. Keep an eye on the release date because this pair is sure to sell out quickly.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 4

Image via diego19eightysix

The sneakers feature a clean red rubber sole and a sail and grey midsole with an Air bubble. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from high-quality black and grey suede, with bright blue accents above the midsole and near the heels. Moreover, red details secure the laces, while white branding appears on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released on February 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” On-Foot Photos

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...