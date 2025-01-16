Rumored Release Date For The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air"

Rumors are swirling that the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" could drop this summer, and newly revealed retailer images on GOAT have only added to the hype. The sneaker boasts a clean black and grey base, paired with bold red and blue accents that give it a fresh, standout look. Unlike previous designs, this version skips the laser etchings for a sleeker, more minimalist vibe. To make things even more exciting, 25% of the pairs will feature gold lettering hidden under removable tongue patches, making them an exclusive find for lucky buyers.

The release is also set to impress with its packaging. Each pair comes in a blacked-out Jordan face box, a nostalgic nod to the iconic Jordan packaging of the late '90s and early 2000s. This extra detail takes the unboxing experience to another level, adding a touch of history for collectors and fans alike. With its sharp design, premium materials, and rare limited-edition features, the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 4

Image via GOAT

The sneakers feature a vibrant red rubber sole paired with a sail and gray midsole, complete with a visible Air unit. Also, the uppers are crafted from high-quality black and gray suede, with bold blue highlights on the midsole and heel area. Further, red accents hold the laces in place, while white logos pop on the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway in a classic silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released on August 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. This long-awaited release has already generated significant buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. Fans are eager to see how the minimalist design will stand out in a summer filled with bold releases.

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT