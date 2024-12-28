Retailer Images Surface For Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air"

The best look yet at this release.

GOAT has unveiled new retailer images of the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air," sparking excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. The design features a sleek black and grey base, exuding effortless versatility. Vibrant red and blue accents provide a striking contrast, elevating the overall aesthetic. Departing from previous iterations, this pair opts for a minimalist approach by forgoing laser etchings. Adding to its allure, 25% of the stock includes gold lettering beneath removable tongue patches, offering an exclusive detail for lucky buyers. These unique touches make it a must-have for collectors.

The presentation also takes the release to the next level. Each pair is packaged in a blacked-out Jordan face box, a nostalgic nod to late '90s and early 2000s Jordan releases. This thoughtful packaging enhances the unboxing experience, appealing to collectors and fans alike. With its clean design, premium features, and limited-edition elements, the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" is poised to be a standout release. Whether you're a dedicated collector or a casual fan, this sneaker is destined to become a prized addition to any rotation. Its timeless appeal ensures it will leave a lasting impression.

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 4

Image via GOAT

The sneakers showcase a bright red rubber sole combined with a sail and grey midsole, including a visible Air unit. Additionally, the uppers are made from premium black and grey suede, with striking blue accents on the midsole and around the heels. Also, red details secure the laces, and white branding stands out on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released sometime this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Excitement is already building among sneaker fans. Additionally, the fresh design adds a unique twist to the classic silhouette. Furthermore, new photos have revealed impressive details, leaving fans eager for more. This release promises to stand out as one of the highlights of the season.

Image via GOAT