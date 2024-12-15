Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG To Feature Steep Retail Price

Image via @zsneakerheadz
Of course a sneaker decked out in crystals is going to be expensive.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is back, this time with a touch of luxury. This collaboration with Swarovski takes the iconic silhouette to new heights. Real Swarovski crystals embellish the Swoosh, adding dazzling elegance to the design. The rest of the sneaker keeps it clean and classic. A white leather base combines with soft grey overlays for a refined look. Subtle stitching details enhance the premium feel without overwhelming the design. Furthermore, the Wings logo appears in tonal grey, blending seamlessly with the upper. The crystals, however, steal the show, catching light for a sparkling effect. This mix of simplicity and luxury makes the pair stand out.

Meanwhile, the midsole and outsole stick to traditional white and grey tones, maintaining a balanced aesthetic. Additionally, the craftsmanship of the Swarovski crystals reflects exceptional attention to detail. It transforms the Jordan 1 into something extraordinary. With its elevated materials and limited nature, the retail price is notably high. The exact price, revealed further down, matches the premium build. This release combines heritage with opulence, offering a fresh take on a timeless classic. The collaboration adds a glamorous edge to the Air Jordan 1 High OG, solidifying its iconic status.

Air Jordan 1 High OG x Swarovski

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a grey midsole. The uppers are comprised of a grey leather base, with slightly tdarke grey leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is also in grey leather, but covered in genuine Swarovski crystals. Next, the Air Jordan Wings logo is above the Swoosh, in light grey. Overall, this pair takes on a cohesive color scheme with different shades fo grey and the exclusive crystals as the focal point.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $1,000 when they drop. Overall, this pair is certainly going to become a high-ticket item once it is released and inevitably sells out!

