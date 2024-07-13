Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG Dropping Next Summer

This could be the biggest release in 2025.

Sneaker Files reports that the Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be at least $400 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

We're not sure what the final release will look like. The image above is just a mockup from Sneaker Files and zsneakerheadz. Also, the collaboration could introduce a selection of women's apparel. Further, the lineup could consist of t-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, and accessories, each featuring the Swarovski x Air Jordan branding and incorporating Swarovski's signature crystal embellishments.

Integrating these into the Air Jordan 1 High OG will undoubtedly create a unique and dazzling sneaker. This collaboration blends the best of athletic wear and luxury design . The sneaker community is eagerly awaiting more details on this release. The combination of Jordan Brand's iconic design and Swarovski's luxurious crystals is sure to create a buzz. Mark your calendars for the summer of 2025. The Air Jordan 1 High OG x Swarovski collaboration is set to be one of the year's most exciting releases. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of this exclusive partnership.

