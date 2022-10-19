Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world. They have collaborated with some of the largest brands, including the likes of Vans and even Swarovski. We mention these two brands specifically as Supreme has just teamed up with both of them for a special collection of Vans Old Skools.

As you can see in the images down below, the shoe is going to be released in four colorways. Each color scheme will have checkered patterns on the sides. The sides will have Swarovski crystals, and overall, it’s a stunning look. Brown, purple, red, and black are the four color schemes that will be available. They are all solid choices and we’re sure sneakerheads will be intrigued by what this collab has to offer.

For those of you out there who are trying to cop these, you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, October 20th for a price that has yet to be determined. The pairs will be available over at Supremenewyork.com as well as their in-person locations. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme

Image via Supreme