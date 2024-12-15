The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Pro Green" Refreshes A Classic

Premium materials ensure durability and comfort in this pair.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is back with a clean “Pro Green” colorway. This fresh release blends classic style with a modern twist. The sneaker features an ivory leather base, adding a subtle and premium foundation. Pro green leather overlays wrap around the shoe, delivering a bold yet refined contrast. Meanwhile, a coconut milk midsole adds a vintage touch, enhancing the overall aesthetic. Additionally, the smooth leather textures highlight Jordan Brand’s attention to detail. The signature Swoosh on the sides matches the green overlays, creating a cohesive design. Further, the wings logo on the collar appears in light ivory, blending perfectly with the upper.

The outsole features a gum-like finish, tying together the earthy tones. Moreover, this colorway maintains the Air Jordan 1’s iconic high-top silhouette. Its combination of soft neutral hues and deep green accents makes it versatile for any wardrobe. The sneaker balances retro charm with contemporary appeal, perfect for collectors and fans alike. Jordan Brand continues to celebrate timeless design while offering fresh updates. The “Pro Green” edition stands out with its clean, understated look and premium materials. This upcoming release brings a polished and sophisticated feel to a beloved classic.

"Pro Green" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers include a gum rubber outsole paired with a coconut milk midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from an ivory foundation with pro green leather panels. Additionally, a pro green Nike Swoosh and a coconut milk Wings emblem decorate the sides. Further, white laces finish off the design. Lastly, green branding appears on the tongues.

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Pro Green" will be released during the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. This holiday drop perfectly mixes heritage and fresh design. Sneaker fans will appreciate its clean, versatile aesthetic.