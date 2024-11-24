Air Jordan 1 High OG "Self Expression" Turns Sneaker Design Into Art

BYBen Atkinson127 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This release is redefining sneaker creativity.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is gearing up for a major release with the upcoming "Self Expression" colorway. It's expected to debut next summer as part of Jordan Brand’s 40th anniversary celebration. This bold design combines a Black and Summit White color scheme, offering a striking yet versatile look. Also, what makes the "Self Expression" edition truly unique is its innovative multi-layered paint design. The sneaker features a black top layer that can be worn down to reveal a vibrant middle layer and a clean white base underneath, allowing wearers to personalize their pair over time.

This design highlights Jordan Brand’s commitment to creativity and individuality. It turns the iconic Air Jordan 1 into a customizable work of art. The "Self Expression" colorway merges the classic silhouette with a modern, interactive twist, making it a standout in both design and concept. Fans are already buzzing about the potential for personal touches and how each pair will tell a unique story. As the expected summer release date nears, excitement continues to grow for this innovative take on a timeless model. The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Self Expression" is set to become a must-have for collectors and those looking to showcase their style.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG To Receive "Baroque Brown" Look In 2025

"Self Expression" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Mockup via Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers include a black rubber outsole paired with a crisp white midsole. Additionally, the uppers showcase a white leather foundation accented by black overlays. Moreover, wearers can strip away the outer layers to uncover hidden colors underneath. Also, this enables them to craft a personalized design that changes over time. Finally, this dynamic feature highlights the brand's dedication to innovation and individuality, transforming each pair into a unique piece of art for its owner.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” is going to drop on August 9th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released.

Read More: Awake NY And Jordan Unite For The Vibrant "Racer Blue" Air Jordan 5

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...