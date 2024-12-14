Rumored Release Date For The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”

This earthy colorway is coming in time for fall 2025.

The Air Jordan 4 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Cave Stone" colorway, rumored to release in September 2025. This iteration features a rugged cave stone grey upper, accented with sleek black details for a bold, grounded aesthetic. The premium materials combine to create a sophisticated look, while the black detailing on the midsole, eyelets, and other accents adds depth. Signature elements like the mesh panels and a visible Air unit in the heel ensure this design stays true to the classic Air Jordan 4 style, blending performance with modern updates.

Renowned for its iconic silhouette, the Air Jordan 4 takes on a fresh twist with the "Cave Stone" colorway. The neutral grey tones make it versatile for daily wear, while the contrasting black highlights elevate its appeal. This release is expected to resonate with both sneaker collectors and casual fans alike. The earthy palette reimagines the classic design, reinforcing the model's enduring legacy. If the rumored release date holds, the "Cave Stone" Air Jordan 4 is set to become a standout addition to the lineup and a must-have for Jordan enthusiasts.

"Cave Stone" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a black rubber outsole paired with a matching midsole that incorporates an air unit under the heels. The uppers showcase a cave stone tone, combining leather and suede with harmonizing panels. Black mesh and lace holders extend the cohesive theme throughout the design. Additionally, Jordan's branding appears on both the tongues and heels.