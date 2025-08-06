The "Chicago" Colorway Hits The Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” brings back one of the most iconic colorways in sneaker history. Dressed in crisp white leather, bold red overlays, and a jet-black Swoosh, this low-top version captures everything that made the original 1985 pair legendary.

The clean design speaks for itself. Originally made for Michael Jordan’s rookie season, the Air Jordan 1 changed the game. It was banned by the NBA, loved by sneakerheads, and helped kick off modern sneaker culture.

The Low OG version stays true to that original blueprint with its shape, materials, and branding. The “Chicago” colorway has always been at the heart of the Jordan brand. It's not just about the look, it’s the legacy.

Whenever it comes back, people pay attention. And with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG model, you get that same energy in a lighter, more casual package.

The latest photos show pairs stacked in boxes, ready for release. The leather looks soft, the colors are sharp, and the construction sticks to the classic formula. A true nod to history, dropping again in November.

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” features a white leather base with varsity red overlays and a black Swoosh. The classic red-and-white combo wraps around the toe, eyelets, heel, and collar.

Black laces and a black liner add contrast up top. The white nylon tongue includes red Nike Air branding, while the black Wings logo appears on the heel tab. The pair sits on a white midsole and red rubber outsole.

Everything about this release sticks to tradition. Simple, clean, and iconic and it’s exactly what a “Chicago” pair should be.