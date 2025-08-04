First On-Foot Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green”

air-jordan-5-luminous-green-sneaker-news
Image via Elden Monitors
The women’s Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green” gets a first on-foot look, blending a cream upper with a sleek dark midsole for a classic feel.

The women’s Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green” has surfaced in a fresh on-foot look, giving sneaker fans a closer preview of the upcoming release. This pair blends subtle sophistication with the bold design DNA that’s made the AJ5 a favorite since its 1990 debut.

The muted yet glowing finish makes the shoe stand out without screaming for attention, offering versatility for both casual wear and standout fits. The Air Jordan 5 remains one of the most recognizable models in the Jordan lineup.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced features like a reflective tongue, translucent outsole, and lace locks. Its fighter jet-inspired midsole teeth and high-cut profile gave it a commanding presence on and off the court.

Over the years, the model has been reimagined in countless ways, but it consistently holds onto its heritage details. The latest “Luminous Green” colorway builds on that legacy with a fresh twist. The first on-foot shots, seen in the photos provided, highlight how the cream-toned upper and darker midsole pair to create a balanced, modern look.

Women’s-exclusive releases like this one continue to expand the Jordan catalog, offering styles that feel fresh while honoring the brand’s roots.

Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green”
air-jordan-5-luminous-green-sneaker-news
Image via Elden Monitors

The Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green” features a soft cream leather upper with a faint green glow under certain light. A semi-translucent lace lock sits on top of tonal laces, while the tongue and panels stay true to the AJ5’s signature shape.

The midsole comes in a contrasting dark grey, with the shark tooth design accented subtly. An icy outsole completes the look, adding a touch of modern edge.

Perforated side panels enhance breathability, and embroidered Jumpman branding keeps the heritage intact. It’s a clean yet distinctive women’s exclusive that bridges classic Jordan style with a fresh, understated color palette.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green” is releasing on August 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

