Official Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 5 "Luminous Green"

The women’s Air Jordan 5 "Luminous Green" brings a fresh energy to one of Tinker Hatfield’s most iconic basketball designs. The AJ5 debuted in 1990, worn by Michael Jordan during a season where he averaged over 30 points per game.

Inspired by WWII fighter planes, it introduced standout features like the reflective tongue, lace lock, and mesh side panels. Over the years, the silhouette has become a canvas for bold colors and textures, carrying a mix of on-court performance heritage and off-court style influence.

Jordan’s connection to this model runs deep. The AJ5 captured the swagger and dominance of his early career. Every release since has tapped into that legacy, resonating with both dedicated collectors and newer fans who see the model as a bridge between performance innovation and streetwear fashion.

The "Luminous Green" colorway builds on that tradition. It blends retro details with a modern palette, creating a look that works in multiple settings. While the specifics deserve their own spotlight, the general vibe leans toward timeless with a twist.

Official photos highlight the shoe’s sleek shape and crisp color blocking, underscoring why the AJ5 continues to be a staple decades later. This drop fits right into the lineage while still offering something distinctive for today’s rotation.

Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green”

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 5 "Luminous Green" features smooth leather across the upper in a clean, light tone. Soft green accents hit the laces, inner lining, and midsole teeth for a subtle pop.

A smoky lace lock sits at the top for that signature AJ5 look. Perforated side panels keep the design breathable while embroidered 23 branding on the heel nods to MJ’s legacy.

The black midsole adds contrast, paired with a translucent outsole for a balanced finish. Every detail, from the tongue Jumpman to the stitching, feels deliberate, making this pair a strong blend of heritage design and fresh appeal.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Luminous Green” is releasing on August 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

Image via Nike