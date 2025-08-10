PSG Puts Its Stamp On The Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir"

The PSG x Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir" blends style with one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic basketball silhouettes. This release continues the strong partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand, which has produced several sought-after sneakers and apparel collections over the years.

The "Off Noir" colorway brings a refined edge to the Air Jordan 5, a model first introduced in 1990 and designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. The Air Jordan 5 originally made waves with its fighter jet–inspired midsole, reflective tongue, and translucent outsole.

Michael Jordan debuted the sneaker during a standout season where he averaged over 30 points per game. Over time, the 5 became a cultural staple, embraced far beyond the basketball court.

Its mix of performance technology and bold design cemented it as one of the most beloved models in the Air Jordan lineup. PSG’s influence adds a layer of contemporary fashion to the heritage silhouette.

Past collaborations between the club and Jordan Brand have balanced sport and style, often leaning into subtle detailing and premium materials. The "Off Noir" edition follows this trend, presenting a sleek, understated palette accented with thoughtful design touches.

PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Off Noir”

Image via Nike

The PSG x Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir" features a black upper crafted from a mix of leather and textile. Subtle PSG branding appears on the side panel mesh and heel. The midsole showcases black shark teeth with light pink accents, sitting above an icy translucent outsole.

A reflective tongue with a silver Jumpman adds contrast, while black laces and a semi-translucent lace lock complete the look. Inside, the liner has a soft pink finish, tying into the midsole’s accent color.

The design balances heritage Air Jordan details with PSG’s refined aesthetic, creating a versatile sneaker fit for both sport and streetwear.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Off Noir” will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when they are released.

Image via Nike