PSG And Jordan Cook Up The Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir"

The Air Jordan 5 Off Noir is the latest drop in the ongoing PSG x Jordan Brand partnership, set to hit shelves Holiday 2025. Known for its luxury meets sport approach, PSG keeps the streak alive with another sleek reinterpretation of a classic.

This upcoming pair blends a blacked-out “Off Noir” upper with subtle accents in Particle Rose, Pearl Pink, and Sail for a clean but moody finish. While we’ve seen plenty of PSG x Jordan collabs before, the 5 model hasn’t been touched in a while, making this one stand out.

The Air Jordan 5 originally debuted in 1990 and was inspired by WWII fighter jets. It introduced the now-iconic reflective tongue, lace locks, and icy sole. Over the years, it's evolved from a high-performance basketball shoe to a streetwear staple.

This PSG edition doesn’t stray far from that formula. In-hand photos show a tonal upper, custom pattern panels, and translucent hits on the sole. Even with minimal branding, it still carries that premium PSG attitude.

Read More: New Balance And Rosalia Team Up To Launch The 204L

PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Off Noir”

This Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir" features a matte black leather upper with custom PSG detailing along the side netting. The tongue comes dressed in dark grey with soft pink lining and a stitched Jumpman.

A faded pink shark tooth graphic hits the midsole, contrasting the sail-tinted outsole for a vintage vibe. Branding stays subtle with tonal Jumpmans on the heel and a clean finish overall. The midsole packs visible Air cushioning, and the outsole blends clear rubber with herringbone traction.

It’s all understated, but every element feels intentional and upscale. A clean look that doesn’t scream for attention.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Off Noir” will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when they are released.