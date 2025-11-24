PSG x Air Jordan 5 Release Date Confirmed

The PSG x Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir" builds on the long running partnership between Jordan Brand and Paris Saint Germain. The silhouette still carries the bold edge that made the Air Jordan 5 one of the most recognizable basketball shoes of its era.

Early December now stands as the confirmed release window, which lines up well with past holiday season drops from the collaboration. The timing also adds to the sense of tradition behind these PSG pairs, since the club and the brand have created a steady stream of standout projects that blend sport and style with ease.

Paris Saint Germain remains one of the most influential clubs in the world. The team’s growing global presence helped push these crossover designs into the spotlight. The Air Jordan 5 sits at the center of this partnership because its shape and legacy match the club’s sharp identity.

With every new colorway, the connection feels more familiar to fans who follow both basketball and football. The dark palette sets up a clean contrast with the soft pink hits on the midsole and lining.

The translucent outsole finishes the look and hints at more details to explore once the release gets closer.

PSG x Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

The PSG x Air Jordan 5 "Off Noir" uses black leather and ripstop panels to create a layered look. The textured quarter panel adds depth and keeps the design tied to past PSG releases.

Pink accents sit along the shark teeth and bring a subtle pop. The tongue features a grey Jumpman with reflective shine.

The lace lock stays frosted and clean. A soft pink liner adds warmth inside the collar. The translucent outsole ties the pair together with a quiet glow. Everything sits on a black midsole that keeps the look grounded and balanced.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Off Noir” will be released on December 3rd, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when they are released.

Image via Nike