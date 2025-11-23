First Look At The Jordan Sixty Plus Low In Two New Colorways

The Jordan Sixty Plus Low returns next summer with a fresh lineup that includes the UNC inspired pair seen here and a clean all white version that adds even more range to the revival.

The silhouette blends pieces from legendary Air Jordan models and carries the spirit of Michael Jordan’s most memorable scoring nights. The concept first dropped during the late 2000s and became known for mixing heritage with a playful mashup feel.

This new wave gives the model another shot and fits right into today’s appetite for hybrids. The Sixty Plus Low feels built for casual wear, and the updated color options help it land with both newer collectors and older fans who remember the original drop.

It comes at a moment when Jordan Brand is reshuffling its lifestyle catalog and experimenting with silhouettes that sit between retro and modern.

The all white pair introduces a clean look that works year round, while the UNC styled version leans into one of the brand’s most reliable palettes. The early photos offer a closer look at what Jordan Brand has planned.

Jordan Sixty Plus Low

The shoe uses a mix of leather textures across the upper. The UNC pair features light blue overlays with white panels and a smooth leather tongue. Black laces sit over a molded Jumpman badge.

The midsole keeps the classic teeth detailing but updates the shape with a lower profile. Icy outsoles complete the look. The all white pair follows the same layout but uses crisp white leather across every panel. The result definitely looks simple, versatile, and easy to wear.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Sixty Plus Low will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.