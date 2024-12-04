Rumored Release Date Set For Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts"

This release tells a story.

First in-hand images of the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" have surfaced. These photos are sparking excitement as a rumored release date is set for February. This pair celebrates Michael Jordan's college legacy, drawing inspiration from the UNC basketball practice shorts he famously wore beneath his uniform for good luck. The design masterfully combines nostalgic elements with modern sneaker aesthetics. The result is a sleek blend of white and grey tones accented by vibrant Carolina blue details, This pair pays tribute to Jordan's time at the University of North Carolina.

The "Lucky Shorts" colorway boasts a versatile white and grey base, offering a clean and timeless appeal. Light blue accents on the eyelets, tongue, and inner lining provide a bold contrast, echoing the classic UNC colors. This Air Jordan 3 iteration maintains the signature comfort and durability the model is known for. It features a cushioned midsole and reliable construction. By honoring Jordan's collegiate roots while delivering a fresh, stylish design, the "Lucky Shorts" colorway will become a standout release. Overall, enthusiasts and collectors are already buzzing about this tribute to MJ's iconic legacy, eager for its arrival in early 2025.

"Lucky Shorts" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers display a gray rubber outsole paired with a clean sail midsole, which includes a small air unit beneath the heel. Moreover, the upper is crafted from white leather, complemented by soft light gray suede overlays. Finally, bright light blue accents are also visible on the sides and upper portions of the sneakers.