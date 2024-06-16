Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Shorts” Surfaces Online: New Images

BYBen Atkinson308 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Inspired by Jordan's lucky shorts from UNC.

The Air Jordan 3 is gearing up for an exciting release in the new "Lucky Shorts" colorway. This pair pays homage to Michael Jordan's time at the University of North Carolina, specifically inspired by the basketball practice shorts he wore under his uniform for good luck. The design reflects this nostalgic connection, blending elements of Jordan's college days with modern sneaker aesthetics. The "Lucky Shorts" colorway features a clean white and grey base, creating a classic and versatile look. Light blue details add a fresh and vibrant touch, reminiscent of the iconic UNC colors.

The light blue accents appear on the eyelets, tongue, and inner lining, providing a subtle yet striking contrast. This new iteration of the Air Jordan 3 not only offers a nod to Jordan's college years but also incorporates the signature style and comfort that the model is known for. The cushioned midsole and supportive build ensure optimal performance and wearability. Sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Lucky Shorts" colorway, set to make a significant impact in the sneaker world.

Read More: LeBron James Gives Exclusive Look At His New Nike LeBron 22

"Lucky Shorts" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole, complete with a small air pocket under the heel. Also, the upper is crafted from white leather, complemented by light gray suede details. Further, vibrant light blue details are on the sides and tops of the sneakers.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Hydrogen Blue” is going to drop at some point next spring. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 SE “Paris Olympics” Slated For This July: Detailed Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” Releasing In 202453.3K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 3 OG SP “Diffused Blue” Receives A First Look1374
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 10 OG “Steel” Returning Next Year: First Look4.3K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 9 "Powder Blue" Rumored Release Date124.4K