Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Shorts” Surfaces Online: New Images

Inspired by Jordan's lucky shorts from UNC.

The Air Jordan 3 is gearing up for an exciting release in the new "Lucky Shorts" colorway. This pair pays homage to Michael Jordan's time at the University of North Carolina, specifically inspired by the basketball practice shorts he wore under his uniform for good luck. The design reflects this nostalgic connection, blending elements of Jordan's college days with modern sneaker aesthetics. The "Lucky Shorts" colorway features a clean white and grey base, creating a classic and versatile look. Light blue details add a fresh and vibrant touch, reminiscent of the iconic UNC colors.

The light blue accents appear on the eyelets, tongue, and inner lining, providing a subtle yet striking contrast. This new iteration of the Air Jordan 3 not only offers a nod to Jordan's college years but also incorporates the signature style and comfort that the model is known for. The cushioned midsole and supportive build ensure optimal performance and wearability. Sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Lucky Shorts" colorway, set to make a significant impact in the sneaker world.

"Lucky Shorts" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole, complete with a small air pocket under the heel. Also, the upper is crafted from white leather, complemented by light gray suede details. Further, vibrant light blue details are on the sides and tops of the sneakers.