LeBron James Gives Exclusive Look At His New Nike LeBron 22

By Ben Atkinson
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 13: LeBron James looks on at halftime of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 13, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
LeBron's next signature shoe is coming fast.

LeBron James is making headlines again with the announcement of his latest signature shoe. The Nike LeBron 22, revealed by James on his Instagram stories on June 14th, 2024, has already sparked significant excitement in the sneaker community. This new release continues LeBron's long-standing partnership with Nike, showcasing the evolution of his signature line. The initial reveal offers a tantalizing glimpse into the design and features of the Nike LeBron 22, leaving fans eager for more details.

The debut of the Nike LeBron 22 is particularly notable for its sleek, all-black colorway. This minimalist approach is typical during the wear-testing phase, allowing designers to refine the sneaker's features without revealing too much to the public. However, even with the subdued color scheme, several intriguing elements are already apparent. Among the most noticeable changes from the LeBron 21 is the larger Swoosh logo cut into the upper skin and a smaller Swoosh on the inner toe. Additionally, the new model features an upside-down triangular cut-out on the tongue, replacing the previous embroidered insignia.

Nike LeBron 22

Image via LeBron James

The Nike LeBron 22 sneaker stands out with its sleek design and innovative updates. The larger Swoosh and new tongue cut-out hint at a fresh direction for LeBron's signature line. While specifics on materials and performance are still under wraps, this early look has fans buzzing with anticipation. Overall, the Nike LeBron 22 is certainly going to impress. LeBron holds himself and his sneakers to a high standard, so the shoes will certainly be able to hold up.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike LeBron 22 is going to drop at some point this year. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
