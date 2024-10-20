King James Reigns Supreme with the New "Crown Jewel" LeBron 22

A new release for the new season.

The Nike LeBron 22 is making waves with its upcoming "Crown Jewel" colorway. This latest addition to LeBron James’s signature line showcases a unique blend of style and performance. The sneaker features a sleek grey upper, complemented by vibrant accents of bright green and red. This dynamic color palette gives the shoe a striking appearance that is sure to turn heads both on and off the court. Built for elite performance, the LeBron 22 incorporates advanced technology for optimal comfort and support. It includes a responsive Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, providing cushioning that enhances agility during intense gameplay.

The shoe's construction ensures a snug fit, allowing for quick movements without sacrificing stability. One standout element of the "Crown Jewel" colorway is the eye-catching design details, including the prominent Swoosh and LeBron's signature. This sneaker not only emphasizes LeBron's legacy but also resonates with fans who appreciate innovative design. As the release date approaches, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to add the Nike LeBron 22 "Crown Jewel" to their collections. This colorway perfectly embodies the spirit of LeBron James, combining luxury and functionality in one impressive package.

"Crown Jewel" Nike LeBron 22

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a highly vibrant green and pink rubber sole along with a coordinating midsole. The uppers are made of grey and black materials, featuring a large Swoosh incorporated into the design. Additionally, a smaller Swoosh is located on the sides. Moreover, more red and green accents can be found on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 22 “Crown Jewel” is going to drop on November 1st. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike