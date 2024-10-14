LeBron's New Nike LeBron 22 Is Draped In A Vibrant "Moonlight"

The Nike LeBron 22 will impress with its upcoming "Moonlight" colorway, and official photos have now surfaced. This version showcases a striking white upper that embodies modern style and athletic performance. Accented with bright green and red details, this colorway adds a vibrant twist, ensuring the sneaker stands out both on and off the court. Designed for elite performance, the LeBron 22 incorporates a responsive Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, delivering enhanced cushioning and support during intense gameplay. This technology guarantees that every step feels light and energetic.
Moreover, the Cushlon 2.0 midsole contributes to the overall comfort, providing a plush feel for all-day wear. The silhouette of the LeBron 22 combines sleek lines with bold aesthetics, reflecting LeBron James's dynamic style on and off the court. With its innovative features and eye-catching design, this sneaker is great for everyone. As the release date for the "Moonlight" colorway approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to add this striking pair to their collections. The Nike LeBron 22 is set to be a standout choice, effortlessly merging performance, comfort, and unique style.
"Moonlight" Nike LeBron 22
The sneakers showcase a highly vibrant green and red rubber sole along with a coordinating midsole. The uppers are made of white and black materials, featuring a large Swoosh incorporated into the design. Additionally, a smaller Swoosh is located on the sides. Moreover, more red and green accents can be found on the tongues and heels.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Nike LeBron 22 “Moonlight” is going to drop on November 1st. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]