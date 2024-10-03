Nike LeBron 22 “Moonlight” Surfaces Online: First Look

LeBron's 22nd sneaker is on the way.

The Nike LeBron 22 is set to impress with its upcoming "Moonlight" colorway, showcasing a striking white upper that embodies modern style and athletic performance. Accented with bright green and red details, this colorway offers a vibrant twist, making the sneaker stand out on and off the court. Designed for elite performance, the LeBron 22 features a responsive Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot, providing enhanced cushioning and support during intense gameplay. This technology ensures that every step feels light and energetic, allowing athletes to maximize their performance.

Additionally, the Cushlon 2.0 midsole adds to the overall comfort, offering a plush feel for all-day wear. The silhouette of the LeBron 22 combines sleek lines with bold aesthetics, reflecting LeBron James's dynamic style both on and off the court. With its innovative features and eye-catching design, this sneaker is tailored for basketball enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike. As the release date for the "Moonlight" colorway approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this striking pair to their collections. The Nike LeBron 22 promises to be a standout choice, merging performance, comfort, and unique style effortlessly.

"Moonlight" Nike LeBron 22

The sneakers feature an incredibly vibrant green and red rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are comprised of white and black materials, with a large Swoosh integrated into the design. Also, a smaller Swoosh is on the sides. Further, more red and green accents are found on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike LeBron 22 “Moonlight” is going to drop on November 1st. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

