LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 22 “USA” PE

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2
LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 28: LeBron James of USA reacts during the group stage match between Serbia and USA on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)
LeBron is going for gold at Paris.

LeBron James is set to turn heads with a special edition of the Nike LeBron 22 in a striking "USA" colorway during the Olympics. Sporting a red, white, and blue color scheme, this sneaker is a tribute to Team USA. The patriotic design features a bold red upper, contrasted by crisp white accents and deep blue details. The Nike LeBron 22 combines cutting-edge performance with eye-catching style. LeBron's quest for gold adds to the excitement, as Team USA remains undefeated. This special edition sneaker celebrates their journey and determination.

The red, white, and blue elements symbolize national pride and the drive for victory. The responsive midsole and durable outsole provide excellent traction on the court. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing LeBron dominate the games in these patriotic kicks. The Nike LeBron 22 "USA" edition represents both style and substance, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. As LeBron aims for gold, his footwear reflects his commitment and passion. Stay tuned for more updates on this iconic sneaker and Team USA's journey.

"USA" Nike LeBron 22

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 28: A detailed view of the shoes worn by Lebron James during the group stage match between Serbia and USA on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

The sneakers feature a navy sole with a white and navy midsole. The uppers of these sneakers are comprised of a white and navy material, with red accents. A red Swoosh is on the sides as well as a navy crown logo. White laces and more red and navy accents complete the sneakers.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike LeBron 22 “USA” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

