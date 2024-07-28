Nike Sabrina 2 “Gold Quest” Officially Unveiled

A pair designed for the USA Basketball Women's Olympic Team's campaign.

The Nike Sabrina 2 is gearing up to make a splash with its "Gold Quest" colorway. As Sabrina Ionescu prepares for the 2024 Olympics, this sneaker captures her ambition and drive. The design features a clean white base, providing a sleek canvas for the shoe. Black accents add depth, while metallic gold details bring a touch of luxury and elegance. This colorway not only reflects Sabrina's journey but also embodies her quest for gold on the world stage. The Nike Sabrina 2 offers top-notch performance, combining style with functionality.

It’s crafted for athletes who demand the best, ensuring comfort and support on the court. The shoe's responsive cushioning and durable materials make it perfect for intense gameplay. Fans of Ionescu and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eager to get their hands on this exclusive release. The "Gold Quest" colorway is more than just a shoe—it's a symbol of aspiration and excellence. As the Olympics approach, the Nike Sabrina 2 stands ready to shine. This sneaker is set to become a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their game with a touch of gold.

"Gold Quest" Nike Sabrina 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a white and black midsole that features Nike React technology. The uppers are made of white mesh with black overlays and details. The sides feature a metallic gold Nike Swoosh, while the other side has a gold vertical Swoosh. Additionally, the tongue showcases Sabrina's personal logo, and her signature is located on the heel.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 “Gold Quest” will be released on August 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike