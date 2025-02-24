Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Sabrina 2 "Stronger Than Gold" Is A Statement

The Nike Sabrina 2 "Stronger Than Gold" blends championship aesthetics with elite performance, featuring a gold mesh upper.

Sabrina Ionescu’s second signature sneaker, the Nike Sabrina 2, is back with a statement. The latest "Stronger Than Gold" colorway blends a refined gold aesthetic with high-performance design. Inspired by Ionescu’s relentless drive, this iteration symbolizes resilience and the pursuit of greatness. Whether on the hardwood or off, this sneaker commands attention. The upper features a mix of breathable mesh and synthetic overlays, dressed in varying shades of gold. A metallic gold Swoosh adds a bold accent, while intricate stitching on the heel nods to Ionescu’s precision on the court.

A cushioned midsole ensures comfort during play, with a responsive Zoom Air unit providing explosive energy return. Golden details extend to the lace dubrae and outsole, reinforcing the championship theme. The heel branding features Sabrina’s logo, adding a personal touch to the already sleek design. Performance-driven elements, like a lightweight feel and a grippy rubber outsole, make this sneaker as functional as it is stylish. As seen in the detailed images, the "Stronger Than Gold" colorway balances elegance and innovation. From the premium material selection to the championship-inspired finish, this Nike Sabrina 2 is built for players who refuse to settle.

Nike Sabrina 2 “Stronger Than Gold”
The Nike Sabrina 2 "Stronger Than Gold" is a statement of dominance. Wrapped in luxurious gold hues, the sneaker features a breathable mesh upper, metallic Swoosh branding, and Sabrina Ionescu’s signature heel logo. A responsive Zoom Air unit enhances comfort and performance, while a durable rubber outsole ensures traction. Gold-inspired details, including golden accents on the midsole and lace dubrae, bring a premium feel to this elite basketball silhouette.

Nike Sabrina 2 “Stronger Than Gold” Release Date

reports that the  Nike Sabrina 2 “Stronger Than Gold” will be released on March 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

