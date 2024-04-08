Nike Sabrina 1 “Dedication” Officially Revealed: Photos

Sabrina has been busy during the offseason.

The Nike Sabrina 1 is set to drop in an exciting new "Dedication" colorway, featuring a sleek black and gold design. As Sabrina Ionescu's signature silhouette, these sneakers embody her dedication and passion for the game. With its black and gold color scheme, the Nike Sabrina 1 "Dedication" exudes a sense of elegance and sophistication. The combination of these two bold hues creates a striking contrast that's sure to turn heads on and off the court.

Whether you're on the hardwood or hitting the streets, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. In addition to its eye-catching design, the Nike Sabrina 1 "Dedication" also boasts top-notch performance features. From its responsive cushioning to its supportive fit, these sneakers are built to help you perform at your best, no matter the occasion. As Sabrina Ionescu continues to make waves in the basketball world, her signature sneaker serves as a testament to her talent and dedication. With the Nike Sabrina 1 "Dedication," you can channel her winning mindset and elevate your game to new heights.

"Dedication" Nike Sabrina 1

Image via Nike

This pair of kicks features a clear rubber sole and a light midsole, with Nike React technology. The sole features a quote that speaks to Ionescu's dedication to the game. Also, the upper features a black and gild combination. Further, a gold Swoosh is on the sides. Additionally, they included Sabrina’s personal logo on the tongue, and her signature can be found on the heel. Overall, this pair showcases a clean combination of black and gold.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Sabrina 1 “Dedication” will be released on April 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

