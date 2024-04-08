Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Sail/Siren Red” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Sail/Siren Red" colorway. Featuring a clean sail base with vibrant siren red accents, these sneakers offer a bold and eye-catching look that's perfect for any occasion. With its sail-colored upper, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 provides a versatile canvas that allows the striking siren red details to stand out. Whether you're hitting the streets or hitting the gym, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and elevate your style game.

The responsive Zoom Air cushioning provides a smooth and responsive ride, while the durable rubber outsole offers reliable traction on a variety of surfaces. In addition to its sleek design and vibrant colorway, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 also incorporates premium materials and quality craftsmanship. From the breathable mesh upper to the plush foam midsole, every aspect of these sneakers is designed with your comfort in mind. Overall, this pair is going to be a big release later this year.

Read More: Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “Armory Navy” Drop Details

"Sail/Siren Red" Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and red rubber sole with a sail midsole. The sole also has Zoom Air technology for maximum comfort. The uppers feature sail mesh with sail overlays. The sides feature large red panels. Red Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a red Nike Swoosh can be found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are coming out in a cohesive colorway and they are engineered for performance and comfort.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Sail/Siren Red” will be released sometime in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Vapor Green” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]