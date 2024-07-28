The Nike Air Force 1 Low Teams Up With Record Label Victor Victor

This pair celebrates Nigo’s upcoming album.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is teaming up with Victor Victor for an exciting collaboration. This release celebrates Nigo's upcoming album, "I Know Nigo Too." The sneakers feature an all-white color scheme, giving them a clean and timeless look. Both the base and overlays are crisp white, providing a classic canvas. The standout detail is the Tosa dog, Victor Victor's symbol, prominently displayed on the side. This unique touch adds a layer of personality and creativity to the design. The Air Force 1 Low is known for its versatility and iconic status in the sneaker world.

This collaboration blends music and fashion, creating a buzz among fans of both industries. The simplicity of the colorway allows the Tosa dog graphic to shine, making a bold statement. Sneaker enthusiasts and music lovers alike are eagerly anticipating this drop. It's a celebration of culture and creativity, embodying the spirit of collaboration. The Nike Air Force 1 Low x Victor Victor promises to be a standout piece in any collection. Get ready to embrace this fusion of style and sound as Nigo's album launch approaches. This pair is not just a sneaker; it's a piece of art.

Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a white rubber outsole as well as a white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with white leather overlays. Also, the sneakers feature the Tosa dog on the sides, near the heels, in black and black.