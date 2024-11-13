Nike LeBron 22 Officially Unveiled In Neon "Blacklight" Colorway

A stealthy look with colorful accents.

Official photos of the Nike LeBron 22 “Blacklight” colorway have just been released, giving fans a closer look at this bold new design. The sneaker features a dark color scheme highlighted by striking hot pink and purple accents. As LeBron James’ latest signature shoe, the LeBron 22 pushes the boundaries of both performance and style. Designed with premium materials, it delivers a comfortable fit and excellent support on the court. Also, the sleek silhouette combines various textures, contributing to a futuristic, modern look. The dark base of the shoe is beautifully contrasted with the vibrant pink and purple, making it an eye-catching release.

Beyond its eye-popping color scheme, the LeBron 22 also boasts advanced technology for responsive cushioning and stability. This combination of style and performance makes it a perfect choice for athletes and sneakerheads alike. With LeBron’s signature touch, the "Blacklight" colorway is sure to stand out wherever it’s worn. Further, as excitement grows for its release, collectors and fans alike are eager to secure a pair of these distinctive sneakers. The Nike LeBron 22 "Blacklight" will be a memorable drop in the basketball footwear world.

"Blacklight" Nike LeBron 22

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a sail and dark grey rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are made of grey and black materials, with a large Swoosh incorporated into the design outlined in bright pink. A smaller Swoosh is also present on the sides. In addition, vibrant purple laces and more hot pink accents are featured on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike LeBron 22 “Blacklight” is going to drop on December 6th. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Further, sneakerheads and basketball fans alike are eagerly awaiting this bold release. Overall, with its striking color scheme and performance features, the Nike LeBron 22 "Blacklight" will be a must-have addition to any collection.

Image via Nike