LeBron’s Most Luxurious Sneaker Yet: The Nike LeBron 22 "Black Label"

BY Ben Atkinson 464 Views
Image via Nike
An all-black look of luxury.

The Nike LeBron 22 "Black Label" brings a new level of luxury to LeBron James' latest signature sneaker. This special edition features an all-black design, blending premium materials for a sleek, high-end look. The upper is covered in a mix of croc-textured leather and pony hair, giving the shoe an luxurious feel. Gold detailing on the tongue adds a refined touch, while an iridescent Swoosh on the midsole gives it a subtle pop. Performance isn’t sacrificed for style. The LeBron 22 "Black Label" includes Zoom Air cushioning for responsiveness and a durable rubber outsole for traction.

This combination ensures players can dominate the court while looking their best. The sneaker also features "Black Label" branding on the lateral side, further emphasizing its exclusive appeal. This release is perfect for those who appreciate both fashion and function. The bold design makes it a standout, whether worn on or off the hardwood. With its mix of premium materials and elite performance tech, the "Black Label" is a must-have for sneakerheads and LeBron fans alike. Set to drop later this year, anticipation is already high. Stay tuned for more details as the release date approaches.

"Black Label" Nike LeBron 22

Nike-LeBron-22-Black-Label-IB3866-001
Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a black rubber sole along with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a black (fake) crocodile skin, featuring a luxury pattern that exudes class. Further, a large black Swoosh is on the sides, with a shiny Swoosh below. Metallic gold branding is on the tongues, with LeBron's logo as well as the Black Label logo.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike LeBron 22 "Black Label” is releasing on February 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Given its premium materials and sleek design, this pair is expected to sell out quickly. To add on, the sneakers are going to be limited to only 1,984 pairs.

Nike-LeBron-22-Black-Label-IB3866-001-1
Image via Nike
Nike-LeBron-22-Black-Label-IB3866-001-5
Image via Nike

